How Blockchains Can Help Solve AI’s Deepfake Problem

As AI's impact on society grows, AI-generated content and deepfakes will only become more prominent. Harvard experts already predict that more than 90% of content online will be AI-generated in the future. To protect against threats such as deepfakes, it's crucial we get ahead of the issue and implement innovative solutions. Public blockchains, collectively owned and operated by users, offer promising features like network security, transparency, and decentralization which can help against the issues deepfakes present.