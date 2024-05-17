Does the SAB 121 Vote Mean Anything for Future Crypto Legislation?

Whatever the case, it is worrying how precarious crypto legislation is. A rule that two pluralities vote in favor of, that is widely criticized by industry actors and has even been called “idiotic” by knowledgeable actors like Nadine Chakar, often called one of the most important women in finance who helped found State Street Digital and is now running DTCC’s crypto unit, (and who is speaking at Consensus 2024), will likely remain in place.