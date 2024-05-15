The Ethereum Staking Opportunity

The next Ethereum upgrade, Pectra, will likely take place by the end of 2024, or in early 2025. One of the key proposals, EIP 7251, can provide a better UX for validators to earn staking yield. This proposal will increase the max effective balance of validators from 32 to 2048. Leading staking service providers, like Coinbase, are managing more than 130,000 validators already. The lift in maximum effective balance allows these providers to consolidate the number of validators and ultimately increase efficiency and lower the cost of operation.