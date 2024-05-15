Crypto Old-Head Otoh Talks Casascius Bitcoins, Tax Havens and Old Friends

I think it is excellent as an investment. I think that's its main use at the moment. It’s perhaps the best performing investment in history, and it continues to grow. It is a trillion dollar asset class, and a great way to store value. Satoshi viewed it in the beginning as a hedge against the degenerate behavior of central governments and banks abusing the currencies that we will have to use every day. It's much more versatile than gold, in that it can be transferred pretty much anywhere around the world from anyone to anyone, instantly, with no armored trucks or anything and next to no fees. It's quite miraculous really, that it's come into existence. It's still very early days, but it really has transformed the world in many many ways.