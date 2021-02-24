Opera, an online browser that claims to prioritize user privacy, has partnered with crypto-to-fiat onramp provider and payment processor Simplex to offer a crypto onramp for users of the browser.

A crypto on-ramp is basically an exchange or similar service that lets users pay fiat for crypto and is an important first step for newer crypto users. The move comes as bitcoin and cryptocurrencies generally have seen large financial institutions get involved and exponential price increases in 2021.

The result of the integration is that users will be able to buy and sell a range of cryptocurrencies quickly within the Opera browser.

The biggest takeaway for current Opera and Simplex users is that it makes on-ramping more accessible, according to Rachel Siegman, head of marketing at Simplex.

“Current Opera users can on-ramp using their debit or credit card with Simplex and Simplex users can now use the secure and instant payments on Opera,” she said in an email.

Opera browser

Initially released in 1995, Opera is one of the oldest continuously developed browsers in the world today and features a built-in VPN and ad blocker.

In 2018, it launched Web 3.0 support, a decentralized application (dapp) explorer and its native crypto wallet in Opera for Android, making it one of the first Web 3.0- and blockchain-ready browsers. Opera’s wallet currently supports ETH, BTC and tron. Simplex will make it easier to buy major coins such as BTC and ETH. Now users can go into the Opera browser app, select what crypto they want and choose “buy,” selecting Simplex, according to Siegman.

Opera currently has over 380 million users worldwide.

Simplex

Launched in 2014, Israel-based payments processor Simplex became a principal member of the Visa network in December, meaning the company has permission to issue Visa debit cards, giving its consumers access to digital currencies daily.

Read more: Payments Firm Simplex Becomes Visa Principal Member

“We’re excited to work with leading fintechs like Simplex [that] are helping to enable simple, secure and compliant conversions between crypto and fiat and the ability to spend these funds at Visa’s network of more than 60 million merchants,” said Cuy Sheffield, senior director and head of cryptocurrency at Visa at the time.

Last month, licensed by the European Union, Simplex also launched Simplex Banking, which works with its partner network “to enable users to buy crypto with a range of local and global payment methods and convert it back into fiat in a bank account,” according to a statement on the release.