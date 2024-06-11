First Mover Americas: Bitcoin Falls Below $67K as ETFs' Inflows Streak Ends
The latest price moves in crypto markets in context for June 11, 2024.
Bitcoin fell below $67,000 during the European morning, extending a drop from $72,000 that commenced on Friday. The decline follows $65 million in cumulative outflows from the U.S.-listed spot bitcoin ETFs on Monday, the first loss since at least May 23, according to provisional data published by Farside Investors. Inflows have recently been strong, although the market chatter is that they stem from institutions' growing interest in the non-directional basis trade rather than outright bullish bets. At the time of writing, BTC is more than 3.5% lower than 24 hours ago. The broader digital market has followed suit, with ether dropping over 4% to $3,540 and the CoinDesk 20 Index (CD20) falling almost 3.4%.
GameStop shares fell 12% on Monday, weighing heavily on some meme tokens that tend to mirror the stock's movements. Solana-based meme token GME, which parodies the company's stock ticker, slid 25%, reversing a more-than 200% rally over the past seven days. Related tokens like Roaring Kitty and some cat-themed tokens, which previously moved alongside GME stock, lost an average of at least 10%, according to data tracked by CoinGecko. Dog-themed tokens doge, shiba inu and floki pared last week's gains, falling from 4% to 10%. GameStop shares have sunk 62% from a two-year high on Thursday after the company said it would sell up to 75 million shares and announced a drop in quarterly sales.
The Cardano network is set to move into the final phase of a multiyear program to become a wholly decentralized blockchain ecosystem later this month, co-founder Charles Hoskinson said in an X post. Once the switch is complete, Cardano will no longer be actively managed by Cardano development firm IOHK but will be wholly run by community members. “It looks like June will be the month that Cardano Node will reach 9.0,“ Hoskinson posted. “This means that Cardano is Chang fork ready and waiting for 70 percent of the SPOs to install the new node. Then, a hard fork can occur pushing Cardano into the Age of Voltaire.” Native token ADA has fallen 3.4% in the last 24 hours, broadly in line with the CD20.
- The chart shows the most active ether options on Deribit in the past 24 hours. Puts are shown in red, calls in green.
- Investors have increasingly traded put options, offering downside protection.
- Ether's price has declined over 4.1% in 24 hours.
- Source - Velo Data
- Omkar Godbole
