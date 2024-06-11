First Mover Americas: Bitcoin Falls Below $67K as ETFs' Inflows Streak Ends

The Cardano network is set to move into the final phase of a multiyear program to become a wholly decentralized blockchain ecosystem later this month, co-founder Charles Hoskinson said in an X post. Once the switch is complete, Cardano will no longer be actively managed by Cardano development firm IOHK but will be wholly run by community members. “It looks like June will be the month that Cardano Node will reach 9.0,“ Hoskinson posted. “This means that Cardano is Chang fork ready and waiting for 70 percent of the SPOs to install the new node. Then, a hard fork can occur pushing Cardano into the Age of Voltaire.” Native token ADA has fallen 3.4% in the last 24 hours, broadly in line with the CD20.