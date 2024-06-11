Bitcoin ETFs See $65M Net Outflows on Monday, Breaking 19-Day Record Streak
Grayscale’s GBTC saw $40 million in outflows, the most among its counterparts, while Bitwise’s BITB led inflows at $7.6 million.
- The 19-day streak of net inflows for U.S.-listed spot bitcoin exchange-traded funds (ETFs) ended on Monday with a combined $65 million in net outflows.
- Grayscale’s GBTC led the outflows with $40 million, continuing its trend as the worst-performing ETF by outflows since going live in January.
A record 19-day streak of net inflows in U.S.-listed spot bitcoin exchange-traded funds (ETFs) ended Monday as the products saw a combined $65 million in net outflows, preliminary data shows.
Grayscale’s GBTC led outflows at $40 million, leading outflows among its counterparts. GBTC continues its infamous run of being the worst-performing ETF by outflows since going live in January, racking up a cumulative $18 billion in outflows.
Invesco and Galaxy Digital’s BITCO saw net outflows of $20 million. Valkyrie's BRRR ETF racked net outflows of $16 million. Fidelity's FBTC saw $3 million in net outflows in its first negative flow since early May, The Block reported.
The ETFs last reported a net outflow of $84 million on May 10 after a dismal month in April that saw weeks of outflows. Inflows since picked up and saw the products add more than $4 billion in 19 days of trading.
Such outflows came amid a market-wide slide in the cryptocurrency market and losses in broader stock markets. Traders on Monday warned of a volatile week ahead of a week as investors await a U.S. CPI reading on Wednesday and U.S. treasury secretary Janet Yellen’s speech scheduled on Friday – which can cause a reaction in riskier assets such as cryptocurrencies.
The Fed’s monetary policy is also to be decided at a two-day Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) meeting starting Thursday, which may further add to market uncertainty based on comments.
Bitcoin has been down 2.7% in the past 24 hours, reversing gains from last week when it briefly traded over a two-month high of $70,000.
Disclosure
Please note that our privacy policy, terms of use, cookies, and do not sell my personal information has been updated.
CoinDesk is an award-winning media outlet that covers the cryptocurrency industry. Its journalists abide by a strict set of editorial policies. In November 2023, CoinDesk was acquired by the Bullish group, owner of Bullish, a regulated, digital assets exchange. The Bullish group is majority-owned by Block.one; both companies have interests in a variety of blockchain and digital asset businesses and significant holdings of digital assets, including bitcoin. CoinDesk operates as an independent subsidiary with an editorial committee to protect journalistic independence. CoinDesk employees, including journalists, may receive options in the Bullish group as part of their compensation.