Bitcoin, Ether Little Changed Over Weekend After $400M Liquidation Rout
The week ahead could boost market volatility with the CPI release on Wednesday, the FOMC meeting on Thursday, and a speech from Janet Yellen on Friday, one firm said.
- Analysts expect increased market volatility in the upcoming week due to key macroeconomic events such as the CPI release and a speech by Janet Yellen.
- The crypto market experienced a downturn following the release of stonger-than-expected U.S. jobs data, with meme stocks like GameStop also seeing declines, impacting riskier assets like alternative tokens and meme coins.
However, analysts at Presto Research said in a market brief to CoinDesk that they expect market volatility to return in the week ahead with macroeconomic catalysts such as the CPI release on Wednesday, the FOMC meeting on Thursday, and Janet Yellen's speech on Friday.
Record leverage build-up on bitcoin futures cost bulls as the market plunged on Friday following the release of non-farm payrolls (NFP) figures. The NFP number came in stronger than expected, with the US economy adding 275,000 jobs compared to the expected 185,000. BTC saw a sharp decline following the release, falling from $71,000 to $69,000.
Elsewhere, a slide in meme stock GameStop (GME) appeared to weigh in on riskier assets such as alternative tokens and meme coins, with major memes dogecoin (DOGE) and shiba inu (SHIB) losing as much as 10%.
Since Friday, open interest, or the number of unsettled futures contracts across various tokens, slid from $99 billion to $60 billion, indicating traders significantly pared bets. Volumes fell 10% in the past 24 hours, Coinglass data shows.
Cardano’s (ADA) was slightly up on Monday following confirmation of a technical event that could affect the fundamentals of the network and its token.
Disclosure
Please note that our privacy policy, terms of use, cookies, and do not sell my personal information has been updated.
CoinDesk is an award-winning media outlet that covers the cryptocurrency industry. Its journalists abide by a strict set of editorial policies. In November 2023, CoinDesk was acquired by the Bullish group, owner of Bullish, a regulated, digital assets exchange. The Bullish group is majority-owned by Block.one; both companies have interests in a variety of blockchain and digital asset businesses and significant holdings of digital assets, including bitcoin. CoinDesk operates as an independent subsidiary with an editorial committee to protect journalistic independence. CoinDesk employees, including journalists, may receive options in the Bullish group as part of their compensation.