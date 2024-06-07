RoaringKitty a GameStop Billionaire by Friday? Crypto Traders Are Placing 50% Odds
A new market on betting application Polymarket has seen over $120,000 in trader placed on Keith Gill making ten figures on his GameStop equity and options holdings.
- Market watchers expect Keith Gill, known as Roaring Kitty, to potentially reach a billion-dollar position in GameStop stock by Friday.
- Polymarket bets on Gill becoming a billionaire have gained traction, with "yes" odds rising to 50.
Market watchers are widely backing retail stock trader Keith Gill to clear a billion dollars on his GameStop (GME) stock positions by Friday in what could become one of the biggest meme-stock trading success stories.
Gill, popularly known by his X account @TheRoaringKitty and Reddit account “DeepF*ckingValue” aliases – he doesn't use an asterisk on the platform – flashed a $583 million position in a Reddit post on Thursday, showing $382 million in profit across options and equity positions. GME stock added 47% to $46 yesterday and surged to $61 in after-hours trading.
Followers on Reddit quickly did the math and calculated that GME needed to add just $9 on Friday to give Gill a billion-dollar exposure to the video game retailer's stocks.
Polymarket bets on Gill clearing the 10-digit mark on his brokerage account have quickly found favor among investors. The “Roaring Kitty billionaire by Friday?” market has racked up $120,000 in bets since going live late on Thursday, with “yes” odds climbing since early Asian hours on Friday – reaching 50%.
“If GME hits 70$, the intrinsic value of his position would reach a billion. (5m shares * 70$) + (12m shares from calls * (70$ - 20$ strike)),” said user “etj103007,” who purchased 15,000 shares in favor.
“I believe in Roaring Kitty,” said another user who held 1,000 “yes” shares.
The market will resolve to “yes” if @TheRoaringKitty announces that he is a billionaire or otherwise shows a brokerage position of at least $1 billion dollars in value by 11:59 PM ET tonight. The resolution source for this market will be information from Gill or his known social accounts.
Meanwhile, a spoof GME token on the Solana blockchain has racked up nearly $200 million in trading volumes in the past 24 hours, largely driven by Gill’s social updates. Related meme roaring kitty (KITTY) rose 220%, CoinGecko data shows.
Disclosure
Please note that our privacy policy, terms of use, cookies, and do not sell my personal information has been updated.
CoinDesk is an award-winning media outlet that covers the cryptocurrency industry. Its journalists abide by a strict set of editorial policies. In November 2023, CoinDesk was acquired by the Bullish group, owner of Bullish, a regulated, digital assets exchange. The Bullish group is majority-owned by Block.one; both companies have interests in a variety of blockchain and digital asset businesses and significant holdings of digital assets, including bitcoin. CoinDesk operates as an independent subsidiary with an editorial committee to protect journalistic independence. CoinDesk employees, including journalists, may receive options in the Bullish group as part of their compensation.