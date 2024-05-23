U.S. Bitcoin ETF Holdings Hit New High of More Than 850K Tokens
Grayscale’s GBTC remains the biggest of the funds, with more than $20 billion of bitcoin at current prices, but BlackRock's IBIT is only a small bit behind.
U.S.-listed spot bitcoin exchange-traded funds now hold a record 850,707 BTC in custody, beating a previous high above 845,000 from early April.
Among those funds, Grayscale’s GBTC remains the biggest holder of bitcoin with 289,300 tokens worth more than $20 billion, followed closely by BlackRock’s IBIT at 283,200 and $19.6 billion, according to data tracked by @HODL15Capital.
The spot ETFs ended Wednesday with their eighth straight day of net inflows, gobbling over 24,500 BTC over that period. This is a nearly 180-degree turn from the action of the past few weeks – with some of the biggest ETFs seeing zero inflows and even net outflows on some days.
A shift in sentiment
The crypto industry recorded its biggest-ever U.S. policy win on Wednesday when the House of Representatives approved a wide-reaching bill to establish regulations for digital assets markets, recording a 279-136 vote that saw Democrats crossing party lines to support it.
The Financial Innovation and Technology for the 21st Century Act (FIT21) marks the first time a major crypto bill has cleared one of Congress's chambers.
Elsewhere, bulls widely expect a spot ether ETF to be approved this week in the U.S. in a sudden policy shift that saw some analysts raise approval odds to over 75% from an earlier 25%.
