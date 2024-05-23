First Mover Americas: BTC, ETH Consolidate Ahead of Ether ETF Decision

Bitcoin (BTC) and ether (ETH) consolidated recent gains early this morning ahead of the SEC's decision on VanEck's spot ETH ETF application later today. BTC is little changed, down about 0.8% in the last 24 hours at $69,600, while ETH has risen nearly 2.75% to over $3,800. The wider digital asset market, as measured by the CoinDesk 20 Index (CD20) is down just over 0.5%. The general outlook for the two largest cryptocurrencies remains bullish. BTC and ETH options on derivatives exchange Deribit continue to reveal a bias for calls, or contracts that allow traders to profit from price rises, according to data tracked by Amberdata.