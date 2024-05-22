First Mover Americas: Bitcoin Hovers Around $70K After ETF Records Month-High Inflows

WisdomTree has been given the green light to list bitcoin and ether ETPs on the London Stock Exchange. The asset manager said it was among the first applicants to have its prospectus given the go-ahead by the FCA. The Physical Bitcoin (BTCW) and Physical Ethereum (ETHW) ETPs are expected to start trading on May 28 and will be available only to professional investors. They will carry fees of 35 basis points. The FCA said in March it would not object to requests from financial institutions seeking to list ETPs for professional investors, a partial lift on the ban it put in place in 2020. The products however remain out of bounds for retail investors.