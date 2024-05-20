First Mover Americas: BTC, ETH Little Changed Ahead of Ether ETF Decision

Genesis will return 77% of customer assets, worth $3 billion in cash and crypto, to its creditors. Parent company DCG will not be among them. The lender's holding company filed for bankruptcy in January 2023 following the fallout from events in the crypto market the year before. In the immediate aftermath of the filing, the market was skeptical that customers would be made whole and the bankruptcy proceedings would be completed in an expedient manner. Bankruptcy claims marketplace Xclaim initially listed Genesis claims at 35% of their value in January 2023. As of today, Genesis claims for bitcoin or ether are trading at 97%-110% for claims over $10 million, while claims under $1 million are trading at 74%-94%.