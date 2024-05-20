Ether Jumps 10% to $3.4K After Bloomberg Ups Odds of Spot ETF Approval

Bitcoin (BTC) is adding to gains alongside ETH's advance, now higher by more than 5% and just shy of the $70,000 mark. Also on the move is the Grayscale Ethereum Trust (ETHE), a closed-end fund that Grayscale has proposed converting into a spot ETF. It's recently been trading at more than a 20% discount to net asset value as investors bet against SEC approval, but is now higher by more than 23% on Monday.