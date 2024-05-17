First Mover Americas: Bitcoin Regains $66K Following Bullish ETF Data

Ether may have underperformed other major digital assets this year, but Coinbase says it had potential to surprise to the upside. Ether does not have significant sources of supply side overhangs, the exchange said in a research report this week. "To the contrary, both staking and layer 2 growth have proven to be meaningful and growing sinks of ETH Liquidity," wrote analyst David Han. "ETH's position as the center of DeFi is also unlikely to be displaced in our view due to the widespread adoption of the EVM and its layer 2 innovations." Coinbase also noted that the potential of spot U.S. ETH ETFs being approved cannot be overstated.