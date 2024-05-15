First Mover Americas: Bitcoin Approaches $63K Ahead of U.S. CPI Data

Bitcoin's mean transaction fee has reversed the post-halving spike, squeezing miners' revenue. Miners earn revenue from two sources: block rewards and transaction fees. Miners receive a fixed amount of BTC as a reward for adding new blocks, along with transaction fees for including transactions in the blocks they mine. The spike, driven by the new Runes protocol, helped to compensate for the block reward being cut in half, but this proved to be short-lived. In response, miners may liquidate around $5 billion worth of BTC in the coming months, according to Markus Thielen, head of 10x Research. "Why would they keep inventory when the price is not going up?" Thielen said.