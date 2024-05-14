First Mover Americas: Bitcoin Dips Below $62K Ahead of U.S. Inflation Figures
The latest price moves in crypto markets in context for May 14, 2024.
This article originally appeared in First Mover, CoinDesk’s daily newsletter, putting the latest moves in crypto markets in context. Subscribe to get it in your inbox every day.
Latest Prices
Top Stories
Bitcoin fell below $62,000 during the European morning on Tuesday, losing about 1.63% over 24 hours. The CoinDesk 20 Index (CD20), a broad measurement of the digital asset market as a whole, fell almost 1.1%. Ether declined more than 2% to just above $2,900, while solana was largely unchanged at $145. In the next 24 hours, attention will turn to inflation reports out of the U.S. The latest Producer Price Index (PPI) is set for release at 08:30 ET today and the Consumer Price Index (CPI) is due tomorrow. Stubbornly high inflation has previously put paid to hopes of rate cuts in the U.S., which can have the effect of a handbrake on risk assets such as crypto.
The rally in GameStop (GME) stock has prompted a surge in meme coins PEPE, FLOKI and MOG. A post on X by retail trader @TheRoaringKitty, who was at the center of the GME short squeeze in 2021, sent the video-game retailer's stock flying on Monday, triggering a rally in the major meme tokens. PEPE, FLOKI and MOG all jumped as much as 30% in the last 24 hours, suggesting traders may be preempting a repeat of the DOGE rally in 2021 which occurred following GME's surge. "Roaring Kitty's return was perceived as bullish for meme coins because the market remembered that much of the GameStop mania of 2021 spilled over to $DOGE and other meme coins,” MOG token developer Shisui told CoinDesk in a message.
Coinbase (COIN) suffered a three-hour outage from 04:15 UTC on Tuesday, returning to use at 07:42, according to its status page. Website visitors had received a "503 Service Temporarily Unavailable" message beforehand. While the outage has been tackled, Coinbase noted that some users may still experience failure when sending crypto or withdrawing fiat. COIN shares were down around 2.25% at $195 during mid-morning in Europe before the U.S. market opened. The bitcoin price appeared to be unaffected. Coinbase had noted that "Your funds are safe," in a post on X during the outage, and did not disclose anything further on the nature of the problem.
Chart of the Day
- The table shows the top 10 trending words on crypto social media – Telegram, Reddit and X – in the past 24 hours.
- At the top of the list are gme, gamestop, roaring and kitty, a sign that a 2021-like meme frenzy has gripped the market.
- Shares in video game retailer GameStop (GME) surged Monday after Keith Gill, popularly known as Roaring Kitty, returned to social media with an image of a man sitting on a chair holding a gaming console.
- Source: Santiment
- Omkar Godbole
Trending Posts
Disclosure
Please note that our privacy policy, terms of use, cookies, and do not sell my personal information has been updated.
CoinDesk is an award-winning media outlet that covers the cryptocurrency industry. Its journalists abide by a strict set of editorial policies. In November 2023, CoinDesk was acquired by the Bullish group, owner of Bullish, a regulated, digital assets exchange. The Bullish group is majority-owned by Block.one; both companies have interests in a variety of blockchain and digital asset businesses and significant holdings of digital assets, including bitcoin. CoinDesk operates as an independent subsidiary with an editorial committee to protect journalistic independence. CoinDesk employees, including journalists, may receive options in the Bullish group as part of their compensation.
Learn more about Consensus 2024, CoinDesk's longest-running and most influential event that brings together all sides of crypto, blockchain and Web3. Head to consensus.coindesk.com to register and buy your pass now.