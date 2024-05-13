No, Hong Kong's Crypto ETFs Aren't Available in Mainland China

Adding some fuel to the fire was a piece in the SCMP that said these ETFs would be available to mainland traders who have Hong Kong residency and brokerage accounts. That’s certainly true, but there’s a massive caveat: it's like saying that mainlanders with U.S. residency can open an American brokerage account and trade New York-listed stocks (which they can’t). This doesn't mean that they are available in mainland China, as the trading, by mainlanders with Hong Kong residency, is done in Hong Kong.