Dogecoin Appears Headed for a 'Golden Cross'
A DOGE price pattern that presaged the early 2021 surge looks set to recur.
- DOGE's weekly price averages appear on track to confirm a bullish golden cross.
- The previous golden cross, seen in early January 2021, presaged an 8,000% price surge.
Dogecoin (DOGE), the world's largest meme cryptocurrency by market value, seems headed toward a repeat of the bullish "golden cross" technical pattern that presaged the early 2021 surge.
DOGE, which has a market cap of about $22 billion, has demonstrated remarkable performance this year, with a price surge of over 70% and significantly outpacing the near 50% increase in bitcoin (BTC), the largest cryptocurrency, according to CoinDesk data.
The 50-week simple moving average (SMA) of the meme token's spot price is now trending north and looks set to cross above the 200-week SMA in the upcoming weeks, confirming a golden cross. In other words, near-term price momentum could soon outperform long-term momentum, potentially evolving into a prolonged bullish trend.
Momentum traders frequently use moving-average crossovers as a part of a structured approach to identifying entry and exit points in the market.
The DOGE price topped its 200-week SMA in March, breaking out of a prolonged sideways consolidation, and has since established a foothold above the critical average.
The impending golden cross would be the first in over three years. The previous one, seen in early January 2021, presaged a four-month rally that saw prices surge over 8,000% to a record 76 cents on Binance.
That said, past data does not promise future results. And that's particularly true in the case of moving average crossovers, which tend to lag prices and have been known to trap traders on the wrong side in traditional markets.
Besides, meme coins like DOGE lack real-world use cases and are mainly driven by speculation, which makes them more sensitive to fiat liquidity conditions and global interest-rate expectations.
During DOGE's early 2021 run, interest rates were near or below zero worldwide, which catalyzed unprecedented risk-taking across all corners of the financial market. That's not the case any more, with rates in the U.S., the world's largest economy, at multiyear highs above 5%.
CORRECTION (08:52 UTC): Corrects third paragraph to say that the 50-week SMA looks set to cross above the 200-week SMA, not 200-day SMA.
Disclosure
Please note that our privacy policy, terms of use, cookies, and do not sell my personal information has been updated.
CoinDesk is an award-winning media outlet that covers the cryptocurrency industry. Its journalists abide by a strict set of editorial policies. In November 2023, CoinDesk was acquired by the Bullish group, owner of Bullish, a regulated, digital assets exchange. The Bullish group is majority-owned by Block.one; both companies have interests in a variety of blockchain and digital asset businesses and significant holdings of digital assets, including bitcoin. CoinDesk operates as an independent subsidiary with an editorial committee to protect journalistic independence. CoinDesk employees, including journalists, may receive options in the Bullish group as part of their compensation.
Learn more about Consensus 2024, CoinDesk's longest-running and most influential event that brings together all sides of crypto, blockchain and Web3. Head to consensus.coindesk.com to register and buy your pass now.