Crypto Markets Under Pressure as $2B Worth of Altcoin Token Unlocks and $11B Bitcoin Distribution Loom

Over the next two months, some $97 million of aptos (APT), $79 million of starkware (STRK), $94 million of arbitrum (ARB), $53 million of Immutable X's (IMX), $330 million of Avalanche's (AVAX), $64 million of optimism (OP), $28 million of PRIME, nearly $1 billion of sui (SUI), $48 million of ethena (ENA), $171 million of Altlayer's ALT and $135 million of XAI tokens will be added to circulation, according to data compiled in the report.