First Mover Americas: Bitcoin Falls to $62K as Hong Kong ETFs Fail to Meet Expectations

Bitcoin fell below $62,000 during the European morning, having treaded water around $63,000 throughout most of the Asian session. BTC was changing hands at about $61,670 at the time of writing, down 1.3% in the last 24 hours. The broader digital asset market, as measured by the CoinDesk 20 Index (CD20), has dropped around 2.7%. The debut of crypto ETFs in Hong Kong looks unlikely to inject any life into this sedentary market for now, with BTC products drawing just $8.5 million in volume and ETH drawing $2.5 million on the first day. Issuers expected the initial volume to be over $100 million, according to local media reports.