Bitcoin
$60,470.24-3.78%
Ethereum
$2,985.48-5.60%
Binance Coin
$563.60-4.59%
Solana
$125.82-6.48%
XRP
$0.49484428-3.80%
Dogecoin
$0.13380862-5.74%
Toncoin
$5.06-3.01%
Cardano
$0.43672891-3.70%
Shiba Inu
$0.00002229-6.00%
Avalanche
$32.57-6.30%
Tron
$0.11855528+0.23%
Wrapped Bitcoin
$60,483.82-3.76%
PlayIconNav
Crypto Prices CoinDesk 20 Index CoinDesk 20 Index
Countdown to Consensus 2024The largest and longest running event that covers all sides of Crypto and Web 3
28
DAYS
19
HR
05
MIN
25
SEC
Markets

Ether Holds Up Despite Correction in CoinDesk 20: CoinDesk Indices Market Update

All 20 assets in the gauge posted declines over the past week, led by Solana, Cardano, and Aptos.

By Tracy Stephens
AccessTimeIconApr 30, 2024 at 3:53 p.m. UTC
CoinDesk 20 leaders (CoinDesk Indices)
CoinDesk 20 leaders (CoinDesk Indices)
10 Years of Decentralizing the Future
May 29-31, 2024 - Austin, TexasThe biggest and most established global hub for everything crypto, blockchain and Web3.Register Now

CoinDesk Indices (CDI) presents its bi-weekly market update, highlighting the performance of leaders and laggards in the benchmark CoinDesk 20 Index (CD20) and the broad CoinDesk Market Index (CMI).

The CoinDesk 20 slipped 6.8% over the past week, bringing its loss to 21% for the month of April. Each of the 20 assets in the index traded lower over the past seven days, with Tuesday's unexpectedly soft launch of spot bitcoin and ether ETFs in Hong Kong adding to the sour action.

Ether (ETH) has fared relatively well amidst the broader market downturn, lower by just 0.5% over the past week, the smallest decline in the CoinDesk 20.

cd20 leaders

Conversely, alternative Layer 1s experienced the most significant declines. Solana (SOL), Cardano (ADA), and Aptos (APT) all dropped by more than 10%, making them the weakest performers.

cd20 laggards

CoinDesk 20 tracks top digital assets and is investible on multiple platforms. The broader CMI comprises approximately 180 tokens and seven crypto sectors: currency, smart contract platforms, DeFi, culture & entertainment, computing, and digitization.

Edited by Stephen Alpher.

Disclosure

Please note that our privacy policy, terms of use, cookies, and do not sell my personal information has been updated.

CoinDesk is an award-winning media outlet that covers the cryptocurrency industry. Its journalists abide by a strict set of editorial policies. In November 2023, CoinDesk was acquired by the Bullish group, owner of Bullish, a regulated, digital assets exchange. The Bullish group is majority-owned by Block.one; both companies have interests in a variety of blockchain and digital asset businesses and significant holdings of digital assets, including bitcoin. CoinDesk operates as an independent subsidiary with an editorial committee to protect journalistic independence. CoinDesk employees, including journalists, may receive options in the Bullish group as part of their compensation.

Tracy Stephens
Tracy Stephens

Tracy Stephens is a Senior Index Manager at CoinDesk Indices.

Follow @tracysteph_ on Twitter

Learn more about Consensus 2024, CoinDesk's longest-running and most influential event that brings together all sides of crypto, blockchain and Web3. Head to consensus.coindesk.com to register and buy your pass now.

Read more about
CoinDesk 20