First Mover Americas: Bitcoin, Ether Sink Amid U.S. Stagflation Fears

Bitcoin and ether dipped during the Asian morning on Monday amid renewed fears of U.S. stagflation. Bitcoin was down around 2% at $62,345 at the time of writing, while ether was 4% lower at $3,170. The CoinDesk 20 (CD20), a measure of the most liquid digital assets, was also down around 4%."The weaker than expected [U.S.] GDP print points to a more sluggish economy while the higher Core PCE warns of an inflation problem that continues to be a thorn in the Fed's side," QCP wrote in a note over the weekend. The stagflationary combination of slower growth rate and sticky inflation has further weakened the probability of the Fed rate cuts.