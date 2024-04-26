Bitcoin
$64,372.34+1.42%
Ethereum
$3,142.00+1.80%
Binance Coin
$605.68-0.26%
Solana
$143.47-0.48%
XRP
$0.52365813+1.20%
Dogecoin
$0.15075732+1.75%
Toncoin
$5.41+4.51%
Cardano
$0.46827274+0.59%
Shiba Inu
$0.00002578+4.58%
Avalanche
$35.36+1.20%
Tron
$0.11824847+3.19%
Wrapped Bitcoin
$64,490.96+1.48%
PlayIconNav
Crypto Prices CoinDesk 20 Index CoinDesk 20 Index
Countdown to Consensus 2024The largest and longest running event that covers all sides of Crypto and Web 3
33
DAYS
01
HR
16
MIN
00
SEC
Markets

ARK Sells Last of Its ProShares Bitcoin Futures ETF Shares

The investment firm sold 237,983 BITO shares worth $6.7 million at Thursday's closing price of $28.22 from its Next Generation Internet ETF (ARKW)

By Jamie Crawley
AccessTimeIconApr 26, 2024 at 10:25 a.m. UTC
Updated Apr 26, 2024 at 10:27 a.m. UTC
Ark Invest CEO Cathie Wood
Ark Invest CEO Cathie Wood (Danny Nelson/CoinDesk)
10 Years of Decentralizing the Future
May 29-31, 2024 - Austin, TexasThe biggest and most established global hub for everything crypto, blockchain and Web3.Register Now
  • ARK bought over 4 million BITO shares late last year as a short-term play in anticipation of the approval of spot bitcoin ETFs in the U.S., with plans to swap them once the approval came.
  • Following consistent sales in January, ARK has sold the last of its BITO shares in the past week.

Cathie Wood's ARK Invest offloaded the last of its shares in ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF (BITO) on Thursday.

The investment firm sold 237,983 BITO shares worth $6.7 million at Thursday's closing price of $28.22 from its Next Generation Internet ETF (ARKW).

ARK bought over 4 million of the shares late last year as a short-term play in anticipation of the approval of spot bitcoin ETFs in the U.S., with plans to swap them once the approval came.

Following consistent sales in January, ARK has sold the rest of its BITO shares in the past week.

Meanwhile, its own ARK 21Shares Bitcoin ETF (ARKB) is now the fund's largest holding with 2,480,644 shares, worth $160.6 million at Thursday's closing price of $64.76. This constitutes a 10.4% weighting of the fund's total value.

Read More: Morgan Stanley May Soon Allow Brokers to Pitch Bitcoin ETFs to Customers: Report

Edited by Sheldon Reback.




Disclosure

Please note that our privacy policy, terms of use, cookies, and do not sell my personal information has been updated.

CoinDesk is an award-winning media outlet that covers the cryptocurrency industry. Its journalists abide by a strict set of editorial policies. In November 2023, CoinDesk was acquired by the Bullish group, owner of Bullish, a regulated, digital assets exchange. The Bullish group is majority-owned by Block.one; both companies have interests in a variety of blockchain and digital asset businesses and significant holdings of digital assets, including bitcoin. CoinDesk operates as an independent subsidiary with an editorial committee to protect journalistic independence. CoinDesk employees, including journalists, may receive options in the Bullish group as part of their compensation.

Jamie Crawley
Jamie Crawley

Jamie Crawley is a CoinDesk news reporter based in London.

Follow @JamieCrawleyCD on Twitter

Learn more about Consensus 2024, CoinDesk's longest-running and most influential event that brings together all sides of crypto, blockchain and Web3. Head to consensus.coindesk.com to register and buy your pass now.