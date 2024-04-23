First Mover Americas: Venezuela Looks to Tether for Oil Sales as Sanctions Return

Venezuela's state-owned oil company, PDVSA, is looking to Tether (USDT) as a means to bypass new sanctions placed on it by the United States, Reuters reported. PDVSA is reportedly trying to integrate more usage of USDT as a hedge against the freezing of foreign bank accounts. Tether is the world's largest dollar-pegged stablecoin. Tether did not respond to a request for comment by CoinDesk by press time. Reuters reported that PDVSA uses intermediaries when trading crypto in order to obfuscate the on-chain trail.