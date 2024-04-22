NYSE Asks Market Participants About 24/7 Trading for Stocks
Round-the-clock trading became popular with the rise of cryptocurrencies and an increase in retail investor activity during the Covid-19 pandemic.
- The New York Stock Exchange is seeking opinions from market participants about shifting the U.S. stock market to a 24/7 operating schedule.
- Round-the-clock trading became popular during the Covid-19 pandemic, when the trading of cryptocurrencies picked up and retail investor interest blew up.
- A Steve Cohen-backed trading platform, 24 Exchange, is currently awaiting a decision from the SEC on whether it can launch the first 24/7 exchange.
The New York Stock Exchange has asked market participants about how they'd feel if the market operated 24 hours a day, the same schedule that cryptocurrencies use, the Financial Times reported.
NYSE, whose roots stretch back to the 18th century, famously signals the start and end of daily trading with bell-ringing ceremonies in the morning and afternoon – though, because of electronic trading, buying and selling has for decades actually taken place before the first bell at 9:30 a.m. and after the second one at 4 p.m. New York time.
But a startup, 24 Exchange, which is backed by billionaire hedge fund manager Steve Cohen, wants to take that a step further as the first stock exchange to allow 24/7 trading. Several retail brokers like Robinhood already let clients trade day and night.
And cryptocurrencies never stop trading. “Anyone who wants to trade crypto 24/7 would also like to trade Apple or Microsoft 24/7,” 24 Exchange’s founder and CEO, Dmitri Galin, told Bloomberg in 2023.
Round-the-clock trading became a popular idea after interest in crypto blew up and retail trading grew tremendously during the Covid-19 pandemic. Increased investor interest from Asia and Europe in U.S. financial assets has also picked up in recent years.
“The world changed with the pandemic and with crypto trading 24/7. Everybody has the infrastructure and the support to handle trading overnight now,” Brian Hyndman, chief executive of Blue Ocean, an overnight-trading provider, told the Financial Times in December.
Questions in NYSE’s survey included whether participants would prefer overnight trading to take place seven days a week, how investors should be protected from price fluctuations as well as opinions on the staffing of overnight sessions, according to the FT.
The SEC has several months to make a decision on 24 Exchange’s application.
Disclosure
Please note that our privacy policy, terms of use, cookies, and do not sell my personal information has been updated.
CoinDesk is an award-winning media outlet that covers the cryptocurrency industry. Its journalists abide by a strict set of editorial policies. In November 2023, CoinDesk was acquired by the Bullish group, owner of Bullish, a regulated, digital assets exchange. The Bullish group is majority-owned by Block.one; both companies have interests in a variety of blockchain and digital asset businesses and significant holdings of digital assets, including bitcoin. CoinDesk operates as an independent subsidiary with an editorial committee to protect journalistic independence. CoinDesk employees, including journalists, may receive options in the Bullish group as part of their compensation.
Learn more about Consensus 2024, CoinDesk's longest-running and most influential event that brings together all sides of crypto, blockchain and Web3. Head to consensus.coindesk.com to register and buy your pass now.