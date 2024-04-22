First Mover Americas: Bitcoin Layer 2s Have Their Moment

Grayscale, which currently offers the most expensive spot bitcoin ETF, revealed that it is planning a spinoff version of the fund with a 0.15% fee, which would be the lowest of them all, according to pro forma financials in its latest filing. The existing Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (GBTC) has a 1.5% fee. When Grayscale's Bitcoin Mini Trust (BTC) is introduced, the filing says the company will contribute 10% of the assets in GBTC to the BTC Trust. Shares of the BTC trust are to be issued and distributed automatically to holders of GBTC shares. (The pro forma financial statements are projections of future expenses and revenues based on a company's past experience and future plans.) Grayscale’s Bitcoin Mini Trust was conceived to offer GBTC investors a lower fee option that’s more competitively in line with other bitcoin ETFs approved back in January. Currently, the Franklin Bitcoin ETF (EZBC) at 0.19% is the lowest-cost spot bitcoin ETF.