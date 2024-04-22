Bitcoin Transaction Fees Come Crashing Down Post Halving
After the halving, fees spiked to $146 for a medium-priority transaction and $170 for a high-priority transaction.
- Bitcoin transaction fees have significantly come down post-halving
- The floor price for the Runes NFT collection has also come down. Runes was supposed to be the tool that maintained fee revenue post-halving
Bitcoin (BTC) started the week stable, changing hands above $65,800, as transaction fees have significantly lowered following the halving.
On-chain data from Mempool.space shows that medium-priority transactions are now costing $8.48 while high-priority transactions cost $9.32.
In the initial aftermath of the halving, these fees spiked to over $146 for a medium-priority transaction and $170 for a high-priority transaction.
The hashprice index, a metric created by Luxor to quantify how much a miner can expect to earn from a specific quantity of hashrate, has also dropped from $182.98 per hash/day to $81, a level below where it was at pre-halving.
While bitcoin miners anticipated that the halving would significantly cut revenue, the introduction of Casey Rodarmor’s Runes protocol – designed to create fungible tokens on Bitcoin – which went live at the halving, was supposed to be the antidote to this, given the level of activity it would create on-chain.
Instead, in the initial days after the event, floor prices for the runestone NFT collection have dropped by almost 50% in the last 24 hours with a floor price of nearly 0.037 BTC, according to Magic Eden, while ordinal collections like Bitcoin Pullets and NodeMonkes are up 11% and 8% respectively according to CoinGecko data.
It should be noted that these ordinal collections also generate considerable transaction fees but don’t appear to be the same revenue source as many hoped Runes would be.
Disclosure
Please note that our privacy policy, terms of use, cookies, and do not sell my personal information has been updated.
CoinDesk is an award-winning media outlet that covers the cryptocurrency industry. Its journalists abide by a strict set of editorial policies. In November 2023, CoinDesk was acquired by the Bullish group, owner of Bullish, a regulated, digital assets exchange. The Bullish group is majority-owned by Block.one; both companies have interests in a variety of blockchain and digital asset businesses and significant holdings of digital assets, including bitcoin. CoinDesk operates as an independent subsidiary with an editorial committee to protect journalistic independence. CoinDesk employees, including journalists, may receive options in the Bullish group as part of their compensation.
Learn more about Consensus 2024, CoinDesk's longest-running and most influential event that brings together all sides of crypto, blockchain and Web3. Head to consensus.coindesk.com to register and buy your pass now.