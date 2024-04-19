First Mover Americas: Bitcoin Price Bounces as Halving Nears

Bitcoin recovered slightly as its halving event approaches, adding 5% over 24 hours. Ether also rose, rising 4% to $3,000. According to Laurent Kssis, a crypto ETP specialist at CEC Capital, the uptick for bitcoin will continue for U.S. markets and then readjust and push back to earlier levels. Bitcoin reached a weekly low of $58,800 this week and is currently approaching the $65,000 mark. The halving is predicted to take place late Friday or early Saturday UTC. The quadrennial event slows the rate of growth in bitcoin supply by 50%. Altcoins also gained, with dogwifhat (WIF) jumping 18%, Ethena Labs’ ENA 16% and Sei Networks’ SEI by 14%.