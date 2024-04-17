First Mover Americas: BTC Post-Halving – Remember the Macroeconomy: Goldman Sachs

Bitcoin's fourth mining-reward halving is just two days away. The quadrennial event will reduce BTC's per block emission to 3.125 BTC, cutting the pace of new supply by 50%. Previous halvings preceded massive multimonth rallies in BTC, and the crypto community is confident history will repeat itself. Investment banking giant Goldman Sachs, however, cautioned its clients from reading too much into the past halving cycles. "Caution should be taken against extrapolating the past cycles and the impact of halving, given the respective prevailing macro conditions," Goldman's Fixed Income, Currencies and Commodities (FICC) and Equities team said in a note to clients on April 12. The macroeconomic environment on those occasions differed from today's high inflation, high-interest rate climate.