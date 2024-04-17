Bitcoin Miners Are Set for a Coiled Spring Rally

Since around 2017, our team has been researching the infrastructure opportunities available to investors in the public markets. I am pleased to see close-to-record highs in daily revenues as we approach the fourth halving, predicted around April 19. Pleased because it reflects the business success of an industry that presently is running close to a $26.1 billion run rate (365 times daily revenues of $71.6 million). As one of the most substantial investors in the space, with almost $100 million allocated in our portfolio, the outcome of how this business is financed and valued is important to us.