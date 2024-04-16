First Mover Americas: BTC Below $62.5K While Altcoins Wipe Gains

OKX, the fourth-largest crypto exchange, said its new layer-2 blockchain, X Layer, has gone live on its public mainnet, joining other major crypto companies in starting its own distributed network. X Layer, previously known as X1, makes use of Polygon's Chain Development Kit (CDK), a customizable toolkit that lets developers build their own chains by making use of zero-knowledge technology. The firm joins other major cryptocurrency exchanges that have pursued their own layer-2 networks over the past year. In August, Coinbase launched its “Base” blockchain, which is built with Optimism’s OP Stack. Kraken is reportedly also interested in creating its own layer-2 blockchain.