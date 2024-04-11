Pepe Coin Spikes on Coinbase International Plan to List Perpetual Futures
The crypto exchange's off-shore arm will open perpetuals market for the popular meme coin on April 18.
Popular meme coin pepe (PEPE) jumped on the news that Coinbase International Exchange, the U.S.-based crypto exchange's off-shore arm for institutions, will open a perpetual futures market for the token next week.
The exchange said in an X post that it will list PEPE perps on Coinbase International Exchange and Coinbase Advanced and commence trading on or after 9:30 a.m. UTC on April 18.
The news sparked hopes among traders that it could foreshadow a potential spot listing for the fourth largest memecoin, boasting a $3 billion market capitalization.
PEPE gained as much as nearly 10% immediately after the announcement before paring most of the gains. At press time, the token had pulled back to about a 3% advance over the past 24 hours.
