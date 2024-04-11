First Mover Americas: Uniswap's Token Slides on SEC Lawsuit
The latest price moves in crypto markets in context for April 11, 2024.
This article originally appeared in First Mover, CoinDesk’s daily newsletter, putting the latest moves in crypto markets in context. Subscribe to get it in your inbox every day.
Latest Prices
Top Stories
Decentralized crypto exchange Uniswap received a notice from the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission that it intends to pursue an enforcement action, the company said Wednesday. Uniswap's native token, UNI, dropped 9.5% immediately after the news and has lost 18% over the past 24 hours. Uniswap CEO Hayden Adams announced receipt of the so-called Wells notice on X, saying he wasn’t surprised, “just annoyed, disappointed, and ready to fight.” Wells notices are preliminary warnings that inform respondents of the charges the regulator is considering bringing against them. They usually lead to enforcement actions. In a press conference on Wednesday afternoon, COO Mary-Catherine Lader and Chief Legal Officer Marvin Ammori told reporters that the Wells notice was focused on Uniswap acting as an unregistered securities broker and unregistered securities exchange. It remains unclear whether the UNI token was implicated as a potential security in the SEC’s notice.
Bitcoin’s (BTC) much anticipated halving event later this month could see a flurry of bets on related networks and ecosystem tokens, with traders expecting upside on both technical and meme-coin projects. Halving reduces the rate at which new coins are created and lowers the available new supply. The current block reward is 6.25 BTC, and it will drop to 3.125 BTC after the halving. This event has historically preceded a bull market for the token. Crypto traders say participants seek a “reason to buy” as money narratives continuously shift in the current bullish environment and they may turn their focus on the bitcoin ecosystem in the coming weeks.
Heightened anticipation for spot-based bitcoin ETFs in the U.S. and the eventual inflows supercharged bitcoin's run-up to all-time highs, and now Hong Kong's regulators are reportedly inching closer to approving similar funds, news that thus far has been mostly unnoticed in crypto circles. These vehicles, however, could open the floodgates for Chinese investors looking for a new haven next to gold, overseas real estate and stocks in which to store their wealth. "[They] will be a big deal," Noelle Acheson, macro analyst and author of Crypto Is Macro Now newsletter, said in an email interview with CoinDesk. "It's not just for the access to hedge funds and family offices based in the region; it's also because of the access it gives to mainland investors."
Chart of the Day
- The chart shows annualized three-month bitcoin futures premiums on major offshore crypto exchanges, Binance, OKX and Deribit.
- While bitcoin has risen nearly 3% in the past 24 hours, the futures premium remains under 20%, hovering well below highs near 25% seen early this month.
- The divergence suggests the latest upswing in prices may be spot-driven.
- Source: Velo Data
Trending Posts
Disclosure
Please note that our privacy policy, terms of use, cookies, and do not sell my personal information has been updated.
CoinDesk is an award-winning media outlet that covers the cryptocurrency industry. Its journalists abide by a strict set of editorial policies. In November 2023, CoinDesk was acquired by the Bullish group, owner of Bullish, a regulated, digital assets exchange. The Bullish group is majority-owned by Block.one; both companies have interests in a variety of blockchain and digital asset businesses and significant holdings of digital assets, including bitcoin. CoinDesk operates as an independent subsidiary with an editorial committee to protect journalistic independence. CoinDesk employees, including journalists, may receive options in the Bullish group as part of their compensation.
Learn more about Consensus 2024, CoinDesk's longest-running and most influential event that brings together all sides of crypto, blockchain and Web3. Head to consensus.coindesk.com to register and buy your pass now.