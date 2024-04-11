First Mover Americas: Uniswap's Token Slides on SEC Lawsuit

Decentralized crypto exchange Uniswap received a notice from the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission that it intends to pursue an enforcement action, the company said Wednesday. Uniswap's native token, UNI, dropped 9.5% immediately after the news and has lost 18% over the past 24 hours. Uniswap CEO Hayden Adams announced receipt of the so-called Wells notice on X, saying he wasn’t surprised, “just annoyed, disappointed, and ready to fight.” Wells notices are preliminary warnings that inform respondents of the charges the regulator is considering bringing against them. They usually lead to enforcement actions. In a press conference on Wednesday afternoon, COO Mary-Catherine Lader and Chief Legal Officer Marvin Ammori told reporters that the Wells notice was focused on Uniswap acting as an unregistered securities broker and unregistered securities exchange. It remains unclear whether the UNI token was implicated as a potential security in the SEC’s notice.