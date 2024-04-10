First Mover Americas: Meme Coin Indexes Are Here

Michael Sonnenshein, CEO of digital asset investment manager Grayscale, sees outflows from the company's bitcoin (BTC) exchange-traded fund (ETF) reaching an equilibrium, Reuters reported. Sonnenshein said the selling connected to settlements of bankrupt crypto companies like FTX is "largely behind us," according to the report, citing an appearance on a Reuters podcast. When the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) approved spot bitcoin ETFs in January, Grayscale's product (GBTC), which had already existed for several years as a trust, experienced significant outflows as existing investors likely sold their shares to buy into one of the new funds. Another reason for the outflows was GBTC's comfortably higher fees compared to its competitors. Sonnenshein said last month that he expects the fund's fees to decrease over time.