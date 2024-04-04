Wormhole’s W Token Is Paying Out 999% a Week on Solana Protocol Kamino

Wormhole allows users to transfer tokens between different blockchains, such as Ethereum, Solana, Terra and others. The token was among the most anticipated this year because Wormhole remained one of the few major protocols that did not offer a token. The W price has dropped almost 30% in the past 24 hours, CoinGecko data shows. The CoinDesk 20 Index, a measure of the broader crypto market, has lost 1.24%.