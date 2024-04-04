Wormhole’s W Token Is Paying Out 999% a Week on Solana Protocol Kamino
The Solana DeFi application Kamino is offering a weekly yield of more than 999%, paid out in W and JTO tokens.
- Staking Wormhole's W token paired with JitoSOL in the Kamino liquidity pool on Solana is offering a more than 999% weekly return
- Participants can earn daily rewards of over 3,300 W and 666 JTO, worth $7,000 at current rates, plus trading fees.
- The pool has a capacity of $7.5 million, with just under $5 million locked as of now. It has generated $17,000 in fees from $6 million in trading volumes in the past 24 hours.
Staking bridging application Wormhole’s newly released W token is making traders 999% a week as long as its capacity on Kamino, a decentralized finance (DeFi) platform on Solana, isn’t exceeded.
The return can be gained by pairing W with JitoSOL (JTO) and locking both tokens in a liquidity pool on Kamino. The rewards on offer are more than 3,300 W and 666 JTO a day, worth a cumulative $7,000 at current rates, plus a portion of the trading fees generated on the W and JitoSOL pool.
The pool can take on a maximum of $7.5 million, data shows, and had just under $5 million locked as of Thursday morning in Europe. The data shows that in the past 24 hours, it has captured $17,000 in fees from $6 million in trading volumes.
JitoSOL is a token that is issued when a user stakes Solana’s (SOL) tokens on Jito, a separate protocol also based on Solana. A liquidity pool can be thought of as a smart contract where two or more tokens are locked to facilitate trades between those specific assets on a decentralized exchange.
W, Wormhole's governance token, was released yesterday with a market capitalization of $3 billion. It was airdropped to thousands of users based on their prior activity on the bridging application.
Wormhole allows users to transfer tokens between different blockchains, such as Ethereum, Solana, Terra and others. The token was among the most anticipated this year because Wormhole remained one of the few major protocols that did not offer a token. The W price has dropped almost 30% in the past 24 hours, CoinGecko data shows. The CoinDesk 20 Index, a measure of the broader crypto market, has lost 1.24%.
Disclosure
Please note that our privacy policy, terms of use, cookies, and do not sell my personal information has been updated.
CoinDesk is an award-winning media outlet that covers the cryptocurrency industry. Its journalists abide by a strict set of editorial policies. In November 2023, CoinDesk was acquired by the Bullish group, owner of Bullish, a regulated, digital assets exchange. The Bullish group is majority-owned by Block.one; both companies have interests in a variety of blockchain and digital asset businesses and significant holdings of digital assets, including bitcoin. CoinDesk operates as an independent subsidiary with an editorial committee to protect journalistic independence. CoinDesk employees, including journalists, may receive options in the Bullish group as part of their compensation.
Learn more about Consensus 2024, CoinDesk's longest-running and most influential event that brings together all sides of crypto, blockchain and Web3. Head to consensus.coindesk.com to register and buy your pass now.