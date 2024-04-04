First Mover Americas: Galaxy Digital to Raise $100M for New Fund

Galaxy Digital’s venture team has long invested its own money in crypto companies. Now, it’s planning to do that with outside investors’ capital, too. The investments giant is putting together a $100 million fund that will invest in early-stage crypto companies, according to an investor email shared with CoinDesk. Galaxy moved its venture capital franchise into its asset management business in 2023. The Galaxy Ventures Fund I fund aims to invest in as many as 30 startups over the next three years, with checks starting at $1 million. It will target financial applications, software infrastructure and protocols built on crypto, the email said. The new fund “will continue the success of our proprietary balance sheet investing but through a direct, institutional-grade fund,” the email said.