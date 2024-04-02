Silk Road Bitcoin Worth $2B Moved by U.S. Government: On-Chain Data
The last confirmed government sale was just more than a year ago.
A wallet tagged as belonging to the U.S. government moved 30,175 bitcoins to what's reported to be a Coinbase wallet late Tuesday morning.
At bitcoin's (BTC) current price around the $65,000 level, that would be roughly $2 billion worth of the token.
The last confirmed sale by the government – which in late 2022 seized roughly 50,000 bitcoins related to the Silk Road website – was in March 2023 when it unloaded 9,861 coins for $216 million.
This morning's movement of bitcoins was to an unidentified wallet, but Arkham Intelligence has tagged the wallet as belonging to crypto exchange Coinbase.
Already sharply lower on the day, bitcoin slipped a bit further following the news, dipping under $65,000. It's since bounced a bit, now trading at $65,200, down 4.7% over the past 24 hours. The broader CoinDesk 20 Index is lower by the same amount.
Disclosure
CoinDesk is an award-winning media outlet that covers the cryptocurrency industry. Its journalists abide by a strict set of editorial policies. In November 2023, CoinDesk was acquired by the Bullish group, owner of Bullish, a regulated, digital assets exchange. The Bullish group is majority-owned by Block.one; both companies have interests in a variety of blockchain and digital asset businesses and significant holdings of digital assets, including bitcoin. CoinDesk operates as an independent subsidiary with an editorial committee to protect journalistic independence. CoinDesk employees, including journalists, may receive options in the Bullish group as part of their compensation.
