First Mover Americas: Bitcoin Drops to $65K to Start the Month

Bitcoin (BTC) faced selling pressure early Tuesday as the cryptocurrency’s reward halving approaches. The leading cryptocurrency by market value fell 5.7% to $65,742 in a bearish resolution of the recent week-long consolidation between $68,000 and $72,000. Bitcoin’s halving event is approaching this month, expected on April 21. The event reduces the pace of BTC production by 50%. Some analysts say the event has already been well telegraphed by the market, limiting any major reaction. “As we come into this halving event, bitcoin has just put in a fresh record high and could be less inclined to be wanting to extend its record run before first going through an overdue period of correction and consolidation,” said LMAX Digital in a morning note. The broader crypto market also nursed losses, with ether (ETH), Solana's SOL and dogecoin (DOGE) registering larger drops. The broader CoinDesk 20 index fell nearly 8%.