Bitcoin Lightning Exchange FixedFloat Sees 'Suspicious' Transfers of $3M to Ethereum, Tron
The website was down for “technical work” as of early European afternoon hours Tuesday.
“Suspicious” transactions totaling over $3 million were sent out of Bitcoin Lightning-based exchange FixedFloat in the past 24 hours, security firm CertiK told CoinDesk in an email.
“Approximately $2 million of the funds were deposited in eXch, similar behavior to the FixedFloat incident on 16 Feb, with another $100k USDT deposited to a binance wallet on Tron,” the firm said.
FixedFloat's website is down for “technical work” as of early European afternoon hours on Tuesday. Social media accounts haven’t commented on the withdrawals and FixedFloat’s last post on X is dated March 31.
FixedFloat is a fully automated service for exchanging cryptocurrencies and tokens and is based on Bitcoin Lightning, a network atop the main Bitcoin blockchain that uses micropayment channels for faster and cheaper transactions.
A support representative on FixedFloat confirmed to CoinDesk that the exchange had faced a technical error. They did not comment on the suspicious transfer activity.
“We had some minor technical problems and we switched our service to the technical work mode. The recovery time is still unknown,” the support staff said via a live chat.
Disclosure
Please note that our privacy policy, terms of use, cookies, and do not sell my personal information has been updated.
CoinDesk is an award-winning media outlet that covers the cryptocurrency industry. Its journalists abide by a strict set of editorial policies. In November 2023, CoinDesk was acquired by the Bullish group, owner of Bullish, a regulated, digital assets exchange. The Bullish group is majority-owned by Block.one; both companies have interests in a variety of blockchain and digital asset businesses and significant holdings of digital assets, including bitcoin. CoinDesk operates as an independent subsidiary with an editorial committee to protect journalistic independence. CoinDesk employees, including journalists, may receive options in the Bullish group as part of their compensation.
Learn more about Consensus 2024, CoinDesk's longest-running and most influential event that brings together all sides of crypto, blockchain and Web3. Head to consensus.coindesk.com to register and buy your pass now.