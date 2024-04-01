Tether Added Nearly 8.9K Bitcoin to Holdings in First Quarter: On-Chain Data
The stablecoin issuer's BTC stack now tops 75,000 tokens worth about $5 billion.
Tether, the issuer of USDT, the world's largest stablecoin based on market cap, added just shy of 8,889 bitcoin (BTC) in the first quarter, according to on-chain trackers such as Arkham Intelligence.
Though Tether made no official announcement of the action, a wallet believed to belong to the company shows as having 8,888.8888 bitcoin moved to it on March 31. Tether, of course, has made no secret of its intention to use a portion of its profits to acquire bitcoin.
That wallet is now the holder of 75,354 bitcoins worth about $5.2 billion at BTC's current price of $69,000, putting Tether's profit at roughly $3 billion.
