Ondo Finance to Move $95M to BlackRock's Tokenized Fund for Instant Settlements for Its T-Bill Token
The allocation marks to first example of a crypto protocol leveraging BlackRock's tokenized fund for its own offering.
Tokenized real-world asset (RWA) platform Ondo Finance is moving $95 million of assets to BlackRock's brand-new tokenized fund BUIDL to allow instant settlements for its own U.S. Treasury-backed token (OUSG), Nathan Allman, CEO of Ondo Finance, said Wednesday in a Telegram interview with CoinDesk.
Until now, Ondo's OUSG token was backed by BlackRock's iShares Short Treasury Bond exchange-traded fund (ETF), which traded only during traditional market hours, opposite to crypto's around-the-clock nature. The allocation allows Ondo to significantly speed up subscription and redemption time to instant settlement at any day from the T+2 days, an Ondo blog post read.
"Many investors have been so far hesitant to use OUSG because of the time it used to take to redeem, and given the 24/7/365 and volatile nature of crypto markets and the often sudden need for capital that arises from that," Allman said in the interview. "OUSG will become significantly more usable as a store-of-value and collateral asset within the crypto ecosystem."
Ondo has already transferred $15 million of OUSG backing assets to BlackRock's BUIDL over the past days, and plans to move another $80 million by the end of Wednesday, Allman added.
Ondo's action marks the first example of a crypto protocol leveraging asset management giant BlackRock's tokenized fund offering, which debuted last week. The fund, represented by the Ethereum-based BUIDL token backed by U.S. Treasury bills and repo agreements, is targeted for white-listed, institutional clients and requires at least $5 million minimum allocation. While the strict requirements prohibits smaller investors to invest in BlackRock's BUIDL, it allows other platforms such as Ondo to leverage the fund for its own retail-facing offerings.
Disclosure
Please note that our privacy policy, terms of use, cookies, and do not sell my personal information has been updated.
CoinDesk is an award-winning media outlet that covers the cryptocurrency industry. Its journalists abide by a strict set of editorial policies. In November 2023, CoinDesk was acquired by the Bullish group, owner of Bullish, a regulated, digital assets exchange. The Bullish group is majority-owned by Block.one; both companies have interests in a variety of blockchain and digital asset businesses and significant holdings of digital assets, including bitcoin. CoinDesk operates as an independent subsidiary with an editorial committee to protect journalistic independence. CoinDesk employees, including journalists, may receive options in the Bullish group as part of their compensation.
Learn more about Consensus 2024, CoinDesk's longest-running and most influential event that brings together all sides of crypto, blockchain and Web3. Head to consensus.coindesk.com to register and buy your pass now.