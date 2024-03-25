Goldman Seeing 'Resurgence of Interest' for Crypto Options From Hedge Fund Clients: Bloomberg
The approval of spot bitcoin ETFs in the U.S. in January led to a pickup in interest from Goldman's existing clients, the report says.
- The spot bitcoin ETF approval has triggered an increase in interest among Goldman's clients.
- The banking giant is expanding the offerings to asset managers, bank clients and certain digital asset firms.
Hedge fund clients of U.S. banking giant Goldman Sachs (GS) have become more active in crypto options trading this year, Bloomberg reported on Monday.
After a quieter 2023, the approval of spot bitcoin exchange-traded funds (ETFs) in the U.S. in January has triggered a "resurgence of interest" from Goldman clients, Max Minton, Asia Pacific head of digital assets, said in an interview with Bloomberg.
"We’ve seen a pickup in interest from clients in onboarding, pipeline, and volume since the start of the year,” Minton said.
Demand is driven by existing clients, mainly hedge funds, but Goldman is expanding into asset managers, bank clients and certain digital asset firms, Minton added.
Goldman Sachs did not immediately respond to CoinDesk's request for further comment.
Disclosure
Please note that our privacy policy, terms of use, cookies, and do not sell my personal information has been updated.
CoinDesk is an award-winning media outlet that covers the cryptocurrency industry. Its journalists abide by a strict set of editorial policies. In November 2023, CoinDesk was acquired by the Bullish group, owner of Bullish, a regulated, digital assets exchange. The Bullish group is majority-owned by Block.one; both companies have interests in a variety of blockchain and digital asset businesses and significant holdings of digital assets, including bitcoin. CoinDesk operates as an independent subsidiary with an editorial committee to protect journalistic independence. CoinDesk employees, including journalists, may receive options in the Bullish group as part of their compensation.
Learn more about Consensus 2024, CoinDesk's longest-running and most influential event that brings together all sides of crypto, blockchain and Web3. Head to consensus.coindesk.com to register and buy your pass now.