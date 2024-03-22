First Mover Americas: Fantom’s FTM Outperforms Market Ahead of Upgrade

Bitcoin (BTC) tested $66,000 during Asian trading hours on Friday, and market observers expect the leading cryptocurrency to face more volatility. The cryptocurrency has since retraced to around $64,800. “Bitcoin remains volatile with the drawdown of 10% we saw this week, with the recent catalyst being driven by spot bitcoin ETF outflows from GBTC of about 300mm on March 20,” Semir Gabeljic, director of capital formation at Pythagoras Investments, said in an email interview. “The drawdown still remains in line with the expected range of 10-20% as we’ve seen historically that happens right before the BTC halving event. More volatility is expected to come going into the BTC halving,” he continued. The CoinDesk road map20 Index (CD20), a measure of the world’s most liquid digital assets, is down 0.5%.