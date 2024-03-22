Bitcoin Remains Overbought Despite Recent Correction, JPMorgan Says
The pace of net inflows into spot bitcoin ETFs has slowed considerably, with a significant outflow recorded in the past week, the report said.
- JPMorgan says bitcoin remains overbought.
- Spot ETFs witnessed a significant outflow in the past week.
- Bitcoin profit-taking could continue into the halving event, the bank said.
Cryptocurrency markets suffered a sharp correction in the past week with the price of bitcoin (BTC) falling by over 15% before rebounding after the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) meeting on Wednesday. The sell-off may not be over as positioning still looks overbought, JPMorgan (JPM) said in a research report Thursday.
“There remains considerable optimism in the market over the prospect for prices rising significantly by year-end, with a significant component of that optimism arising from a view that bitcoin demand via spot exchange-traded funds (ETFs) would continue at the same pace even as the supply of bitcoin diminishes after the halving event,” analysts led by Nikolaos Panigirtzoglou wrote.
The quadrennial reward halving is when miners’ rewards are cut in half. The next halving is expected in mid-April.
However, the bank notes that the pace of net inflows into spot bitcoin ETFs has slowed considerably, with a significant outflow recorded in the past week.
“This challenges the notion that the spot bitcoin ETF flow picture is going to be characterized as a sustained one-way net inflow,” the authors wrote.
“In fact, as we approach the halving event this profit-taking is more likely to continue, particularly against a positioning backdrop that still looks overbought despite the past week’s correction,” the report said.
Disclosure
Please note that our privacy policy, terms of use, cookies, and do not sell my personal information has been updated.
CoinDesk is an award-winning media outlet that covers the cryptocurrency industry. Its journalists abide by a strict set of editorial policies. In November 2023, CoinDesk was acquired by the Bullish group, owner of Bullish, a regulated, digital assets exchange. The Bullish group is majority-owned by Block.one; both companies have interests in a variety of blockchain and digital asset businesses and significant holdings of digital assets, including bitcoin. CoinDesk operates as an independent subsidiary with an editorial committee to protect journalistic independence. CoinDesk employees, including journalists, may receive options in the Bullish group as part of their compensation.
Learn more about Consensus 2024, CoinDesk's longest-running and most influential event that brings together all sides of crypto, blockchain and Web3. Head to consensus.coindesk.com to register and buy your pass now.