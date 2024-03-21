First Mover Americas: Crypto Market Volatility Heats Up

The inherent volatility of crypto markets was on full display as bitcoin (BTC) and ether (ETH) tumbled, then recovered to trade as much as 15% above their Wednesday lows. BTC and ETH rose as much as 11% in the past 24 hours, leading gains among major tokens. Solana's SOL, Cardano's ADA and BNB Chain's BNB added as much as 8%, according to CoinGecko data. The CoinDesk 20 Index, a measure of the broader crypto market, was recently 7.62% higher. Tokens of layer-2 platforms, or blockchains based on Ethereum, led as a sector with an average jump of 25% in the past 24 hours, CoinGecko data shows. Meme coins followed with a 16% jump.