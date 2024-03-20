What’s Next for Crypto?

A large bulk of the flows into the ETFs has come from institutional investors, while retail investors have preferred buying coins directly. And this may be a key reason as to why this rally may still have legs. Unlike retail investors, institutional investors tend to have a longer-term investment horizon and are unlikely to sell all their ETF holdings as markets correct. While they do systematically rebalance from time to time, they are less susceptible to the day-to-day fluctuations compared to retail investors.