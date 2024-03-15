First Mover Americas: El Salvador Holds More BTC Than Expected

Galaxy Digital (GLXY) should be a core holding for equity investors looking to gain exposure to the digital asset ecosystem, investment bank Stifel (SF) said in a research report on Wednesday. Stifel resumed coverage of Michael Novogratz’s crypto financial services firm with a buy rating and a price target of C$20. Galaxy closed 4.7% lower on Thursday at C$13.11. “The company offers an asymmetric return profile with significant principle exposure to bitcoin and ether; a diverse group of revenue-producing businesses across trading, investment banking and asset management; and longer-term outsized growth potential through its infrastructure solutions arms, which focuses on core technologies that power decentralized networks,” analysts Bill Papanastasiou and Suthan Sukumar wrote.