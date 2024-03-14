Bitcoin Slumps 4%, Falling Below $70K; Solana Outperforms

Digital asset trader Jelle also noted that SOL is also benefiting from rising retail demand for trading Solana-based tokens such as dogwifhat (WIF), one of the meme coins that recently saw eye-watering advances . "SOL has broken all major levels standing in the way of new all-time highs," Jelle said in an X post . "New retail will flock to solana tokens, and buying SOL is their entry ticket."