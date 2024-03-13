Dogwifhat Becomes 4th-Largest Meme Coin as Community Completes Fundraising for Las Vegas Sphere Showing
The meme coin based on a dog wearing a pink beanie became an instant hit during the ongoing crypto bull cycle, now boasting a $2.6 billion market capitalization, but its skyrocketing price could signal increased market froth.
The Solana (SOL) blockchain's red-hot meme coin dogwifhat (WIF) is heading to Las Vegas after community members raised enough funds to display the token's mascot – a Shiba Inu wearing a pink beanie – on the Sphere, the city's orb-shaped entertainment venue.
The campaign garnered over $690,000 in USDC stablecoin in donations as of Wednesday, completing the fundraising in less than four days and overshooting the $650,000 target, the campaign's website said.
"Dogwifhat on sphere fully funded," Ansem, a leading figure of the campaign and one of the five controllers of the multisig wallet that received the donations, said in an X post.
Some observers, however, pointed out that such vanity actions are typical around market tops. During the last bull run, for example, a number of crypto companies put their names on sports arenas, including FTX (which later collapsed) and Crypto.com (which didn't).
WIF also toppled floki (FLOKI) as the fourth largest meme token by market capitalization, reaching a $2.6 billion market value months after its launch, Messari data shows. WIF is currently the 52th most valuable token among all cryptocurrencies, while the largest meme coin DOGE is the 10th with a 24 billion market cap.
Meme coins comprise a small, but growing part of the overall digital asset market, and are one of the most risky assets among the already volatile cryptocurrencies.
Recently, meme coin prices skyrocketed over the past weeks as the crypto market heated up with bitcoin (BTC) reaching new all-time highs. Historically, meme coin rallies often signaled increased frothiness on the market, foreshadowing a correction.
